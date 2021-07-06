These are the Best Fries in Cheyenne for National French Fry Day

You can bet I'll be first in line at these places.

Is there anything better on this earth than a French fry? I mean it. Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside. Salty with just the right amount of grease. They're delicious when dipped in ketchup or I love barbecue sauce or ranch. Personally, I love the ones that are just a little bit soggy, but I'll never discriminate when it comes to fries.

They're perfection.

Don't believe me? Ok. The next time you grab your order from the drive thru, see if you can make it home before sticking your hand in the bag and shoveling those delightful, savory sticks in your mouth. It's nearly impossible.

I have to close the bag and put it in the back seat if those guys have any hopes of making it home.

And if you love French fries like I do, then we have the ultimate holiday rapidly approaching. Tuesday, July 13 is National French Fry Day. Scarf them, dip them, smother them in chili or cheese or both. This is a holiday I'm truly going all out for.

Are you?

So where can we find the best fries in Cheyenne? Well, to answer than we have turned to Yelp. Here are their top 10 picks beginning with number 10...

10. Albany Restaurant Bar & Liquormart

1506 Capitol Ave - Cheyenne

9. Noam's Table

Food Truck - Cheyenne

8. Spuds Food Truck

Food Truck - Casper

7. Capitol Cuisine

1720 Capitol Ave - Cheyenne

~UserGI15966731

6. The Metropolitan Downtown

1701 Carey Ave - Cheyenne

5. Accomplice Beer Company

115 W 15th St - Cheyenne

4. Rib & Chop House

400 W Lincolnway - Cheyenne

3. Luxury Diner

1401 W Lincolnway - Cheyenne

2. Five Guys

1400 Dell Range Blvd - Cheyenne

1. 2 Doors Down

118 E 17th St - Cheyenne

Is your mouth watering yet?

Of course, if you feel that something is missing here, please tell us. Remember this is all based on Yelp reviews. If you've got a favorite spot, let us know.

Perhaps you love to make your fries at home.

I've never mastered this myself, but I know that you can make some delicious options in your own kitchen. I've been told the biggest secret is to make sure your potatoes are dry before they go in the oven of the fryer.

If you're doing them in the oven, make sure your oven is to temperature before throwing them in. And don't use foil. Every time I've used foil, the potatoes tend to steam, rather than get crisp.

And then there's Guy Fieri's method of making French fries. His method is to soak the fries in water first. Dry them off. And then double-fry your fries.

He's kind of a big deal at Food Network, so he may know what he's doing...

And now I'm hungry... Excuse me while I put in my order at 2 Doors Down.