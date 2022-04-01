It's finally starting to look like Spring! If you're like me, you're craving some sunshine and activities to break up the long monotony of winter. Thankfully, Laramie has plenty going on this weekend. From Outerspace journies to music and food, the Gem City of the Plains has something for everyone this weekend. Check out the lineup!

Laramie International Flavor Festival (March 28-April 3)

Get a taste of the world at Laramie's International Flavor Festival. Twenty downtown restaurants have created collaborative international dishes for the community to enjoy. The entire event celebrates the international students of the University of Wyoming while exploring their diverse cultures.

The festival ends on April 3, so plan on swinging by your restaurants of choice soon. Get more information about the festival here.

Ballet Russes: Petrushka and Afternoon of a Faun (March 29-April 3)

The University of Wyoming's Symphony Orchestra presents two ballet's from the 19th-century ballet genius Sergei Diaghilev. The orchestra accompanies the ballets with music by Claude Debussy and Igor Stravinsky. The evening promises to be an elegant affair.

Find out more about the ballet here.

Wonderland Illustrated: Yellowstone Poster Exhibition (February 1-May 27)

Explore the wonders of Yellowstone from Laramie at the Coe Library. This exhibit features posters from Yellowstone's history, with examples from the late 19th-century to today.

Get more information on the exhibit here.

Flat Earth (April 1)

The University of Wyoming Planetarium presents "Flat Earth," a film exploring just how round our planet is. Explore our oceans, sea exploration, the moon, and more on this journey.

Find out more about the event here.

Teenage Bottlerocket (April 1)

Wyoming's own returns to The Gryphon Theatre. Their music covers pop-culture topics like Minecraft and Top Gun, the rock band KISS, and more. Suzi Moon and the Shocktroopers will make an appearance, too. The whole family can enjoy this event.

Check out the concert info here.

Chancey Williams: White Trash Bash (April 2)

Laramie's favorite spring tradition returns to the Cowboy Saloon. Chancey Williams promises a good time and good music at his White Trash Bash. So come dressed in your version of white trash and get ready to party!

You can find tickets and more information here.

Jeffrey Martin and Kassi Valazza (April 2)

Settle in for a night of country folk music by Jeffrey Martin and Kassi Valazza. The Ruffed Up Duck Saloon will have plenty of drinks and food for guests to enjoy while they listen to the crooning of Martin and the sultry vocals of Valazza.

Get more info on the concert here.

Liquid Sky: Indie (April 2)

The University of Wyoming Planetarium presents "Liquid Sky: Indie," a magnificent light show set to enthralling music. The show will wow audiences with vibrant colors and shifting patterns on the planetarium's 4K screen.

Get more information on this light show here.

Back to the Moon for Good (April 2)

The University of Wyoming Planetarium takes visitors on a journey to space in its "Back to the Moon for Good" show. Discover what the moon landers and orbiters have learned about our lunar neighbor, learn about future ventures in space, and enjoy majestic views of Earth from the moon!

Find out more about the show here.

Moose Spring Bazaar

Get your spring shopping done at the Moose Spring Bazaar. You'll find crafts, baked goods, Girl Scout cookies, and more waiting. It's an excellent opportunity for Easter and Mother's Day shopping.

Get more information here.

It looks like there's plenty to do in Laramie this weekend!