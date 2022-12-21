[WATCH] Oh, Deer! Bucks Battle in Christmas Smack-Down in Laramie

Looks like Santa's reindeer aren't the only antlered critters out enjoying the holiday season. Two bucks found themselves playing their own version of reindeer games in Laramie on Monday night...though their version was decidedly more...aggressive.

Laramie Bucks Duel in Christmas Battle Royal

It's not unusual to find deer in our yards here in Wyoming. Heck, sometimes we find bears and mountain lions chilling on the porch.

But, usually, deer aren't up to any extreme shenanigans around humans. Typically, they vamoose pretty quickly when people show up. That definitely wasn't the case on Monday, when a Laramie resident returned home on Monday night (December 19) to find a Christmas duel going down in his front yard. Two deer were going at it, antlers crashing and snow flying. The scene was made merrier and brighter (see what I did there?) by the glittering Christmas lights illuminating the whole show.

Facebook user Curtis Moore captured three stunning videos documenting the duel between the bucks. In one of the videos, the bucks are so caught up in their battle that they collide with a light pole!

What was the source of the fight? Are they fighting over a girl? Was this a Wyoming version of Santa's "reindeer games"? Inquiring minds want to know. I don't know about you, but I wouldn't want to get in the middle of these two fellas.

According to Curtis, the fight went on for a solid eight minutes around his property. Thankfully, it doesn't look like the deer got too close to the house, and as far as I can tell, no Christmas lights were harmed during the duel.

Check out the Christmas-y brawl below:

[video width="720" height="1280" mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/107/files/2022/12/attachment-10000000_6178217135521980_5007802074736421607_n.mp4"][/video]

[video width="720" height="1280" mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/107/files/2022/12/attachment-10000000_5629575920486912_1259391840978025763_n-1.mp4"][/video]