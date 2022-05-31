June 3 marks the end of Laramie's school year. Kids everywhere are waiting for that final bell to ring, while parents are starting to wonder how they'll keep their children busy for three months. The good news is there are a ton of summer camps and other activities happening in Laramie this year! Here's a lineup of where your kids can have summer adventures in the Gem City:

June Activities

Disc Golf Camp

Kids can learn how to play disc golf over a week of classes and showcase their skills in a tournament t on the last day of camp. Classes begin June 13. Registration ends June 5; the cost is $12 per person. For more information, click here.

Laramie Power Camp by Laramie Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Participants at the Laramie Power Camp will compete in various sports, including volleyball, soccer, football, and basketball. Kids will work on team building and enjoy field activities, too. Camp runs from June 8-10. Registration is $10. For more information, click here.

July Activities

Little Sluggers T-Ball

Kids ages 3-6 can spend July at the ballfield learning to play t-ball. Training begins July 5. Registration for Little Sluggers ends June 21. The cost to register for t-ball is $50. For more information, click here.

Huck Finn Fishing Derby

This free fishing event takes place on July 16. Kids between the ages of 0 and 13 can compete by catching fish in Huck Finn Pond at LaPrele Park. Register at the event, and remember to bring your own gear! Click here for more information.

Snowy Range Summer Dance Festival

Kids ages thirteen and kids-at-hear (adults) can enjoy dancing classes in jazz, tap, pointe, ballet, and other forms during the festival. The festival classes take place from July 6-16. Students can participate in a showcase of their talents at the end of the dance camp. The registration cost varies, comprehensive packages that include room and board cost $625, 10 class punch cards cost $120, and daily drop-ins are $15. Scholarships are available. For more information on the festival, click here.

August Activities

Junior Cowboy Flag Football

At Junior Cowboy Flag Football, kids in kindergarten through third grade learn the fundamentals of football while enjoying the last month of summer. Training starts on August 9. Registration ends July 26. The cost for Flag Football is $50. For more information, click here.

Bicycle Safety

Kids between the ages of 4 and 12 have the opportunity to develop bicycle skills at this clinic. The clinic occurs August 1-4 and costs $10. Click here for more information on registering for the Bicycle Safety clinic.

All Summer Long Activities

Learn to Skateboard

This program provides FREE, summer-long lessons on skateboarding fundamentals held at LaBonte Park. Class dates vary throughout the summer. No registration is required; ages 6-18 can participate. For more information, click here.

Laramie Parks and Recreation Summer Camp

This summer-long camp provides summer activities, field trips, outdoor games, roller skating, and more to first through sixth-grade kids. The cost is $95 to $155 a week (based on a sliding fee scale). Each week of summer camp has a theme and related activities for kids to enjoy. Find out more about the program by clicking here.