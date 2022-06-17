What’s Happening in Laramie: Father’s Day Edition

It's Father's Day weekend, Laramie! If you're looking for plans to add to Dad's big day or just want something fun to spice up the weekend - look no further! Here's the lineup of what's happening in the Gem City this weekend:

Friday, June 17

Wyoming Craft Beer Week @ Bond's Brewing

Celebrate Wyoming Craft Beer Week with specials at Bond's Brewing.

When: June 17-June 18

June 17-June 18 Where: Bond's Brewing (411 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY)

Bond's Brewing (411 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY) Cost: Varies.

Varies. More Information: Click here.

Live Music @ The Ruffed Up Duck Saloon

White Rose Motor Oil, Caleb Bristol, and Gretchen Meyers perform at the Ruffed Up Duck.

When: 8:30 p.m.

8:30 p.m. Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S 5th St, Laramie, WY)

Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S 5th St, Laramie, WY) Cost: Possible cover charge.

Possible cover charge. More Information: Click here.

Great American Eclipse of 2017

Relive the eclipse that brought thousands to Wyoming in 2017.

When: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Where: The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N 16th St & E Gibbon St, Laramie, WY)

The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N 16th St & E Gibbon St, Laramie, WY) Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.

$5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE. More Information: Click here.

Curiosity Cube

Take the kids to explore a portable science lab where they can become scientists for a day!

When: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Where: The University of Wyoming; additional locations and dates over the week. (Centennial Complex, 2111 E Willett Dr, Laramie, WY)

The University of Wyoming; additional locations and dates over the week. (Centennial Complex, 2111 E Willett Dr, Laramie, WY) Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click here.

Your A Good Man, Charlie Brown

Catch up with the Peanuts Gang, brought to you by the Snowy Range Summer Theatre.

When: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Where: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts ( 1000 E University Ave. Laramie, WY)

Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts ( Cost: $14 general admission, $11 Seniors, $7 students/children under 7.

$14 general admission, $11 Seniors, $7 students/children under 7. More Information: Click here.

Matthew Shephard Candlelight Vigil

Remembering the LGBTQ+ lives lost to violence.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

7 to 8 p.m. Where: Simpson's Plaza, University of Wyoming

Simpson's Plaza, University of Wyoming Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click here.

Saturday, June 18

Pride Trivia @ The Great Untamed

Sip on locally made mead while playing a game of Pride-themed trivia.

When: 4 to 6 p.m.

4 to 6 p.m. Where: The Great Untamed (209 S 3rd Street

Laramie, WY)

The Great Untamed (209 S 3rd Street Laramie, WY) Cost: FREE, drinks extra.

FREE, drinks extra. More Information: Click here.

Pride on the Patio

Relax with friends on the Cowgirl Yarn patio.

When: 1 to 3 p.m.

1 to 3 p.m. Where: Cowgirl Yarn (119 E Ivinson Ave, Laramie, WY)

Cowgirl Yarn (119 E Ivinson Ave, Laramie, WY) Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click here.

Touch a Truck!

Take the whole family to explore police vehicles, fire trucks, and other big equipment. Kids receive a free t-shirt while supplies last! The Curiosity Cube will also be at this event.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where: Laramie Ice and Event Center (3510 E. Garfield St.

Laramie, WY)

Laramie Ice and Event Center (3510 E. Garfield St. Laramie, WY) Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click here.

Two Small Pieces of Glass - The Amazing Telescope

Explore the history and power of the telescope at the University of Wyoming's Planetarium.

When: 2 p.m.

2 p.m. Where: The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N 16th St & E Gibbon St, Laramie, WY)

The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N 16th St & E Gibbon St, Laramie, WY) Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.

$5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE. More Information: Click here.

Wyoming Skies

Explore the beauty of Wyoming's night skies.

When: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Where: The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N 16th St & E Gibbon St, Laramie, WY)

The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N 16th St & E Gibbon St, Laramie, WY) Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.

$5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE. More Information: Click here.

Living in Color 5K

Support Hospice of Laramie at the 5K - food, prizes, and donation bar to follow.

When: 8:30 a.m.

8:30 a.m. Where: Hospice of Laramie (1754 Centennial Dr. Laramie, WY)

Hospice of Laramie (1754 Centennial Dr. Laramie, WY) Cost: $30

$30 More Information: Click here.

Brews and Shoes

Shop discounts on shoes, enjoy FREE beer and wine (21+), and enter to win prizes at Dodds Shoe Co in Downtown Laramie.

When: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Where: Dodds Shoe Co (401 S 2nd St. Laramie, WY)

Dodds Shoe Co (401 S 2nd St. Laramie, WY) Cost: FREE; shoe purchases vary

FREE; shoe purchases vary More Information: Click here.

DJ Pato Beach Party @ Lovejoy's

Get a taste of beach life at Love Joy's with specials, live music, and more. Wear your swim and beach gear for a chance at prizes.

When: 9:30 p.m.

9:30 p.m. Where: Lovejoy's Bar and Grill (101 E. Grand Ave. Laramie WY)

Lovejoy's Bar and Grill (101 E. Grand Ave. Laramie WY) Cost: FREE; food and drink vary.

FREE; food and drink vary. More Information: Click here.

Sunday, June 19 (Father's Day)

Live Music at The Bear Bottom Bar and Grill

Peter Queal and Friends return with live jazz at the Bear Bottom.

When: 2 to 5 p.m.

2 to 5 p.m. Where: The Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2760 Hwy. 130

Centennial, WY 82055)

The Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2760 Hwy. 130 Centennial, WY 82055) Cost: FREE music, food extra.

FREE music, food extra. More Information: Click here.

Father's Day Breakfast

Enjoy breakfast with dad at the Eagle's Lodge.

When: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Where: 126 E. Lyons St. Laramie, WY

126 E. Lyons St. Laramie, WY Cost: FREE for fathers, $7 for others.

FREE for fathers, $7 for others. More Information: Click here.

Father's Day at Rib and Chop House

Enjoy specials and a complimentary photo celebrating the day with Dad.

When: 11 a.m.

11 a.m. Where: Laramie Rib and Chop House (2415 Grand Ave. Laramie, WY)

Laramie Rib and Chop House (2415 Grand Ave. Laramie, WY) Cost: Varies.

Varies. More Information: Click here.