What’s Happening in Laramie: Father’s Day Edition

It's Father's Day weekend, Laramie! If you're looking for plans to add to Dad's big day or just want something fun to spice up the weekend - look no further! Here's the lineup of what's happening in the Gem City this weekend:

Friday, June 17

Wyoming Craft Beer Week @ Bond's Brewing

Celebrate Wyoming Craft Beer Week with specials at Bond's Brewing.

  • When: June 17-June 18
  • Where: Bond's Brewing (411 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY)
  • Cost: Varies.
  • More Information: Click here.

Live Music @ The Ruffed Up Duck Saloon

White Rose Motor Oil, Caleb Bristol, and Gretchen Meyers perform at the Ruffed Up Duck.

  • When: 8:30 p.m.
  • Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S 5th St, Laramie, WY)
  • Cost: Possible cover charge.
  • More Information: Click here.

Great American Eclipse of 2017

Relive the eclipse that brought thousands to Wyoming in 2017.

  • When: 8 p.m.
  • Where: The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N 16th St & E Gibbon St, Laramie, WY)
  • Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.
  • More Information: Click here.

Curiosity Cube

Take the kids to explore a portable science lab where they can become scientists for a day!

  • When: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Where: The University of Wyoming; additional locations and dates over the week. (Centennial Complex, 2111 E Willett Dr, Laramie, WY)
  • Cost: FREE
  • More Information: Click here.

Your A Good Man, Charlie Brown

Catch up with the Peanuts Gang, brought to you by the Snowy Range Summer Theatre.

  • When: 7:30 p.m.
  • Where: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts (1000 E University Ave.Laramie, WY)
  • Cost: $14 general admission, $11 Seniors, $7 students/children under 7.
  • More Information: Click here.

Matthew Shephard Candlelight Vigil

Remembering the LGBTQ+ lives lost to violence.

  • When: 7 to 8 p.m.
  • Where: Simpson's Plaza, University of Wyoming
  • Cost: FREE
  • More Information: Click here.

Saturday, June 18

Pride Trivia @ The Great Untamed

Sip on locally made mead while playing a game of Pride-themed trivia.

  • When: 4 to 6 p.m.
  • Where: The Great Untamed (209 S 3rd Street
    Laramie, WY)
  • Cost: FREE, drinks extra.
  • More Information: Click here.

Pride on the Patio

Relax with friends on the Cowgirl Yarn patio.

  • When: 1 to 3 p.m.
  • Where: Cowgirl Yarn (119 E Ivinson Ave, Laramie, WY)
  • Cost: FREE
  • More Information: Click here.

Touch a Truck!

Take the whole family to explore police vehicles, fire trucks, and other big equipment. Kids receive a free t-shirt while supplies last! The Curiosity Cube will also be at this event.

  • When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Where: Laramie Ice and Event Center (3510 E. Garfield St.
    Laramie, WY)
  • Cost: FREE
  • More Information: Click here.

Two Small Pieces of Glass - The Amazing Telescope

Explore the history and power of the telescope at the University of Wyoming's Planetarium.

  • When: 2 p.m.
  • Where: The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N 16th St & E Gibbon St, Laramie, WY)
  • Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.
  • More Information: Click here.

Wyoming Skies

Explore the beauty of Wyoming's night skies.

  • When: 8 p.m.
  • Where: The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N 16th St & E Gibbon St, Laramie, WY)
  • Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.
  • More Information: Click here.

Living in Color 5K

Support Hospice of Laramie at the 5K - food, prizes, and donation bar to follow.

  • When: 8:30 a.m.
  • Where: Hospice of Laramie (1754 Centennial Dr. Laramie, WY)
  • Cost: $30
  • More Information: Click here.

Brews and Shoes

Shop discounts on shoes, enjoy FREE beer and wine (21+), and enter to win prizes at Dodds Shoe Co in Downtown Laramie.

  • When: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Where: Dodds Shoe Co (401 S 2nd St. Laramie, WY)
  • Cost: FREE; shoe purchases vary
  • More Information: Click here.

DJ Pato Beach Party @ Lovejoy's

Get a taste of beach life at Love Joy's with specials, live music, and more. Wear your swim and beach gear for a chance at prizes.

  • When: 9:30 p.m.
  • Where: Lovejoy's Bar and Grill (101 E. Grand Ave. Laramie WY)
  • Cost: FREE; food and drink vary.
  • More Information: Click here.

Sunday, June 19 (Father's Day)

Live Music at The Bear Bottom Bar and Grill

Peter Queal and Friends return with live jazz at the Bear Bottom.

  • When: 2 to 5 p.m.
  • Where: The Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2760 Hwy. 130
    Centennial, WY 82055)
  • Cost: FREE music, food extra.
  • More Information: Click here.

Father's Day Breakfast

Enjoy breakfast with dad at the Eagle's Lodge.

  • When: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Where: 126 E. Lyons St. Laramie, WY
  • Cost: FREE for fathers, $7 for others.
  • More Information: Click here.

Father's Day at Rib and Chop House

Enjoy specials and a complimentary photo celebrating the day with Dad.

  • When: 11 a.m.
  • Where: Laramie Rib and Chop House (2415 Grand Ave. Laramie, WY)
  • Cost: Varies.
  • More Information: Click here.

