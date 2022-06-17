What’s Happening in Laramie: Father’s Day Edition
It's Father's Day weekend, Laramie! If you're looking for plans to add to Dad's big day or just want something fun to spice up the weekend - look no further! Here's the lineup of what's happening in the Gem City this weekend:
Friday, June 17
Wyoming Craft Beer Week @ Bond's Brewing
Celebrate Wyoming Craft Beer Week with specials at Bond's Brewing.
- When: June 17-June 18
- Where: Bond's Brewing (411 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY)
- Cost: Varies.
Live Music @ The Ruffed Up Duck Saloon
White Rose Motor Oil, Caleb Bristol, and Gretchen Meyers perform at the Ruffed Up Duck.
- When: 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S 5th St, Laramie, WY)
- Cost: Possible cover charge.
Great American Eclipse of 2017
Relive the eclipse that brought thousands to Wyoming in 2017.
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N 16th St & E Gibbon St, Laramie, WY)
- Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.
Curiosity Cube
Take the kids to explore a portable science lab where they can become scientists for a day!
- When: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Where: The University of Wyoming; additional locations and dates over the week. (Centennial Complex, 2111 E Willett Dr, Laramie, WY)
- Cost: FREE
Your A Good Man, Charlie Brown
Catch up with the Peanuts Gang, brought to you by the Snowy Range Summer Theatre.
- When: 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts (1000 E University Ave.Laramie, WY)
- Cost: $14 general admission, $11 Seniors, $7 students/children under 7.
Matthew Shephard Candlelight Vigil
Remembering the LGBTQ+ lives lost to violence.
- When: 7 to 8 p.m.
- Where: Simpson's Plaza, University of Wyoming
- Cost: FREE
Saturday, June 18
Pride Trivia @ The Great Untamed
Sip on locally made mead while playing a game of Pride-themed trivia.
- When: 4 to 6 p.m.
- Where: The Great Untamed (209 S 3rd Street
Laramie, WY)
- Cost: FREE, drinks extra.
Pride on the Patio
Relax with friends on the Cowgirl Yarn patio.
- When: 1 to 3 p.m.
- Where: Cowgirl Yarn (119 E Ivinson Ave, Laramie, WY)
- Cost: FREE
Touch a Truck!
Take the whole family to explore police vehicles, fire trucks, and other big equipment. Kids receive a free t-shirt while supplies last! The Curiosity Cube will also be at this event.
- When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Where: Laramie Ice and Event Center (3510 E. Garfield St.
Laramie, WY)
- Cost: FREE
Two Small Pieces of Glass - The Amazing Telescope
Explore the history and power of the telescope at the University of Wyoming's Planetarium.
- When: 2 p.m.
- Where: The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N 16th St & E Gibbon St, Laramie, WY)
- Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.
Wyoming Skies
Explore the beauty of Wyoming's night skies.
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N 16th St & E Gibbon St, Laramie, WY)
- Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.
Living in Color 5K
Support Hospice of Laramie at the 5K - food, prizes, and donation bar to follow.
- When: 8:30 a.m.
- Where: Hospice of Laramie (1754 Centennial Dr. Laramie, WY)
- Cost: $30
Brews and Shoes
Shop discounts on shoes, enjoy FREE beer and wine (21+), and enter to win prizes at Dodds Shoe Co in Downtown Laramie.
- When: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Dodds Shoe Co (401 S 2nd St. Laramie, WY)
- Cost: FREE; shoe purchases vary
DJ Pato Beach Party @ Lovejoy's
Get a taste of beach life at Love Joy's with specials, live music, and more. Wear your swim and beach gear for a chance at prizes.
- When: 9:30 p.m.
- Where: Lovejoy's Bar and Grill (101 E. Grand Ave. Laramie WY)
- Cost: FREE; food and drink vary.
Sunday, June 19 (Father's Day)
Live Music at The Bear Bottom Bar and Grill
Peter Queal and Friends return with live jazz at the Bear Bottom.
- When: 2 to 5 p.m.
- Where: The Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2760 Hwy. 130
Centennial, WY 82055)
- Cost: FREE music, food extra.
Father's Day Breakfast
Enjoy breakfast with dad at the Eagle's Lodge.
- When: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Where: 126 E. Lyons St. Laramie, WY
- Cost: FREE for fathers, $7 for others.
Father's Day at Rib and Chop House
Enjoy specials and a complimentary photo celebrating the day with Dad.
- When: 11 a.m.
- Where: Laramie Rib and Chop House (2415 Grand Ave. Laramie, WY)
- Cost: Varies.
