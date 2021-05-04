Thunderstorms, Small Hail Possible In SE Wyoming Tuesday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says thunderstorms and some small hail are possible today [May 4] in southeast Wyoming.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Scattered thunderstorms are possible starting 12PM to 6PM across the region. Small hail and lightning are possible so be prepared for changes in the weather and road conditions. Our afternoon high temperatures will trend in the 50s to 60s.''

