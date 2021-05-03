Wyoming Scores Poor on 2021’s Best & Worst States for Working Moms

For the state known as the "Equality State", a new study shows Wyoming is lacking in equality among the workplace.

In a recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, the Cowboy State was ranked 34th overall on their 2021 Best & Worst States for Working Moms.

According to WalletHub:

In order to help ease the burden on an underappreciated segment of the population, WalletHub compared state dynamics across 17 key metrics to identify the Best & Worst States for Working Moms.

Wyoming suffered the most on the study because of our ranking in two certain metrics. We ranked 51st (dead last), for the "highest gender pay gap" and 47th for the "lowest female executive to male executive ratio".

While we did score well in the "work-life balance" category (20th), it wasn't enough to pull us out of the bottom half of this particular study.