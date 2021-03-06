Tim McGraw is looking back on fatherhood with a fresh perspective.

In a Leo Edit interview with Friday Night Lights costar and new dad Garrett Hedlund, the country star looks back on raising daughters Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and 19-year-old Audrey with wife Faith Hill, confessing how "unfathomable" it is how fast time flies.

"Our youngest is 19 and living in New York City now, I mean, it’s crazy. It goes by so fast. You think you’re giving them good life lessons. You know, as a parent, you’re going to get half of everything wrong. That’s just the nature of it. There is no handbook with it," he explains.

The singer goes on to share how one's role as a parent begins to adapt to their children's lives, the memories revolving around their milestones.

"What starts happening is you start marking your time by their years. And the next thing you know, they grow so fast and it’s like every two years there’s a different child that you have as they age," he shares. "It’s a beautiful thing, but it’s a sad thing at the same time. You find yourself reflecting and looking back at pictures and thinking, 'Oh my gosh, I remember that time, I remember when they looked like that.'”

As McGraw and Hill prepare to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary in October 2021, McGraw attributes his wife and daughters with making him into the person and artist he is today.

"They have made me such a better man. They made me see things in a different way. They taught me so much more about life, about how to be a man," he reflects. "There’s nothing like three daughters and a wife who are head strong, smart, love you unconditionally. There’s nothing like being surrounded by that."

McGraw is the godfather to Hedlund and actress Emma Roberts' son, Rhodes.

