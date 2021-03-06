It looks like Trisha Yearwood might be on the mend. The country superstar turned to social media to post on Twitter on Friday (March 5), marking her first social media acitivity since she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Yearwood posted in response to a video clip a fan shared online from a guest appearance she made on Tea Leoni's TV show, The Naked Truth, in 1998.

Yearwood plays herself in the spot, and she responded to the post by writing, "OMG, I've been looking for this clip for years! @TeaLeoni is SO freaking cool. She's a great actor! I'm a...chick singer. :) xoxo."

The post marks Yearwood's first activity online since Feb. 12. On Feb. 24, a statement from Yearwood and her husband, Garth Brooks, revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19, while he remained negative for the virus.

“The Queen and I have now tested twice. Officially, she’s diagnosed as ‘on her way out of the tunnel’ now, though, which I’m extremely thankful for," Brooks said. "Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together. And anyone who knows her knows she's a fighter and she's been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together."

Though it's unclear what symptoms Yearwood suffered, Brooks admitted that he was concerned about potential side effects on her legendary singing voice.

"Living with her, I sometimes take it for granted she’s one of the greatest voices in all of music, so the possible long-term effects on her concern me as her husband and as a fan,” he added. “We’re very lucky she is currently under the greatest care in the best city for treating and healing singers.”

Since her initial post on Friday, Yearwood subsequently responded to another tweet from a fan who shared a clip of her from 1993.

Yearwood and Brooks' team have not yet shared an official update on her condition.