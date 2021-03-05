Wyoming Cowboys 2021 Football Schedule is Released

The Mountain West Conference released their 2021 football schedule on Friday afternoon (March 5th) and the Wyoming Cowboys have a full 12 games on tap for the upcoming season.

The Pokes will start their season up on September 4th with a home opener against Montana State. As for the home schedule for the Cowboys, they will host the Ball State Cardinals on September 18th. The Cardinals were the 2020 Mid-American Conference champs and it will be the first ever meeting between Wyoming and Ball State. The October schedule has home game for the Cowboys in back-to-back weeks on October 16th against Fresno State, and then October 23rd, Wyoming will host New Mexico. In November, the Pokes will play host to rival Colorado State in the border war. That game is set for November 6th. And the regular season will conclude on November 27th in Laramie against Hawaii.

The road schedule for Wyoming kicks off on September 11th at Northern Illinois. Then on September 25th, the Cowboys will play UConn in their first ever meeting against the FBS school. The bye week for the Pokes will come during the week of October 2nd. Then they play at Air Force on October 9th as conference play in the Mountain West begins. San Jose State, the defending Mountain West Conference Champions, will host the Cowboys on October 30th. The last two road games for the season will be November 13th at Boise State and then at Utah State on November 20th.

The 2021 Wyoming Cowboys football schedule looks like this laid out:

September 4 vs Montana State

September 11 at Illinois State

September 18 vs Ball State

September 25 at UConn

October 2 BYE

October 9 at Air Force

October 16 vs Fresno State

October 23 vs New Mexico

October 30 at San Jose State

November 6 vs Colorado State

November 13 at Boise State

November 20 at Utah State

November 27 vs Hawaii

December 4 Mountain West Championship Game

**Home games are in bold

**All games are on Saturday but are subject to change to a Friday during that week.

**Game times and televised games will be announced at a later date.

As for season tickets, renewals are now available for the 2021 season. For adults, season ticket packages start at a price of $159, while the costs start at $89 for children, ages 3-12. April 1st is when new season tickets go on sale.

For more info on season tickets, go to GoWyo.com/tickets or call 307-766-7220.