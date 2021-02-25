Tips For Removing Snow + Ice From Your Wyoming Pups’ Fur

Because Lord knows winter isn't over yet.

Who's ready for spring? Well, I hate to burst your bubble, but I just checked the calendar and the first day of spring isn't until March 20. I don't know about you, but that pretty far off, even though we start March next week. I can't be the only one who is longing for warmer temperatures on a more consistent basis.

I also can't be the only one who won't rule out another snowstorm in Wyoming between now and springtime.

With that being said, it's good to brush up on your snow preparedness when it comes to your pet. The biggest is knowing how to get all of that fluffy snow out of their even fluffier coats when they come in from outside. Now, I'll admit that my dog is not a fan of the snow, but will go out to handle his business. You just won't see him frolicking around or rolling in it.

Regardless if your pup is a snow dog or not, removing the snow and ice from their fur is important. Obviously no one want snow stuck to them all day, but those little snowballs can turn into very big snowballs if not removed. As your dog's body heat warms up those clumps, they can cling to other clumps until big masses develop.

First of all, do not attempt to pull the snow or ice off of them. According to one vet, these clusters can really cling to the hair and pulling them may rip their fur off. This can irritate the skin and lead to inflammation and/or infection.

Instead you can soak your dog in a tub of warm water. It doesn't need to be super hot. As long as it's warm enough to melt the snow and ice (and warm up your pup), you are good to go. Just make sure you dry your dog well when they come out of the tub. My dog loves to put his pajamas on after a bath.

I've also seen a hack online for removing snow with a whisk.

This doesn't seem like a bad idea. Some vets say this can be problematic if your dog has long, fluffy hair as their hair may become tangled in the whisk. However, for dogs with short hair it looks like this could work quite well. Although, I do like the idea of a warm bath to not only get every little bit of snow, but also warm up my dog.