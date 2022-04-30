Top 10 Judds Songs — The Best of Naomi and Wynonna Judd

One takeaway from this list of the Top 10 Judds Songs is that the Judds' recording career was short, but magical. The mother and daughter duo cut five studio albums and a Christmas album, but had unprecedented success on the radio between 1983 and 1990.

Many deep cuts were considered for this list of the best songs from the Judds. That's Naomi Judd and her daughter Wynonna Judd, the hottest female country duo of all time. Across seven years they nabbed nearly every ACM and CMA for Vocal Duo or Group of the Year, plus several Grammys. Their catalog includes 14 No. 1 hits and nearly a dozen songs that went deep on the country music airplay charts. Our friends at the Boot helped us build this list of the Top 10 songs. You'll find favorites like "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Ole Days)" and "Have Mercy," and early career songs like "Mama He's Crazy."

In 1991, the Judds quit recording as a duo, which led Wynonna to a successful solo career. A pair of reunion tours in 2000 and 2010 promised to be their last, until the announcement of the Final Tour in 2022. Those dates would come after a high-profile CMT Awards performance and their induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Sadly, Naomi Judd wouldn't make it to that run — Wynonna and Ashley Judd broke news of their mother's death on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

The Judds Best Songs - Top 10 Hits From Wynonna and Naomi Judd The Judds have 14 No. 1 songs and dominated Duo and Group of the Year awards at both the CMA and ACM Awards during the 1980s. They also recorded several dozen great songs that never made radio. Here are their Top 10 songs ever.