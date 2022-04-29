Laramie Residents Facing Felony Drug Charges After Meth Bust
Two Laramie residents are facing felony drug charges after a home visit led to the discovery of 15 grams of methamphetamine, police say.
Lt. Ryan Thompson says police were called around 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, to the 700 block of Downey Street to assist state probation and parole agents with a home visit.
"During the visit, a Wyoming Department of Corrections K-9 detected narcotics," Thompson said in a release.
"As a result of the investigation, 29-year-old James Q. Jaeger and 40-year-old Holly A. Clary were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance," he added.
Thompson did not know what the two's relationship is.
If convicted, each could face up to seven years in prison, a fine of up to $15,000, or both.
