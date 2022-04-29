The 'Fridays On the Plaza' lineup is due to drop next Friday, May 6th! And the Cheyenne Police Department already knows! They're dropping some hints for a huge headliner that will hit the stage this summer. Can you guess who it is?

It seems that working in law enforcement has its perks, such as knowing what the lineup for Fridays On the Plaza is a week in advance of when it's going to be officially released to the public. However, they are giving you some clues to who a superstar act that will be gracing the Fridays stage with their presence. What better way to do so than through a TikTok video?

Okay, so there's a lot of artists to sort through there. But it could be anyone of them. If we're including featured artists on those tracks you heard, they went through Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon, Ying Yang Twins, Petey Pablo, Ciara, 50 Cent, Missy Elliot, Kevin Lyttle, Kelis, and Nina Sky. It could be any one of those. Who do you think it is?

Any one of those would be a pretty solid choice. If you're trying to guess, maybe a hint could be the fact that a couple artists were played more than once, like Lil Jon and 50 Cent. Keep in mind, 50 Cent just performed at the Super Bowl earlier this year. Is it possible that a performer from one of the greatest Super Bowl Halftime Shows in history could be coming to Cheyenne?

Speaking of Super Bowls, a guy that has won one is now the new quarterback for the Denver Broncos, which is Russell Wilson. He happens to be married to Ciara. They literally just moved to Denver. Could she be making the trip up I-25 to make her way to the Fridays On the Plaza stage?

It seems like we'll find out the answer to all of this next Friday, May 6th! In the meantime, what's your best guess, Cheyenne?

