BREAKING: Chad Muma drafted by Jacksonville Jaguars

LARAMIE -- With the 70th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday night selected Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma.

The Lone Tree, Colo., product becomes the third Cowboy linebacker in the last three seasons to hear his name called at the NFL Draft, joining former UW teammates Logan Wilson and Cassh Maluia.

He's the eighth former Wyoming player in as many seasons to be drafted.

Muma is the 85th NFL Draft pick in Wyoming history. He is the third former Cowboy to be selected by the Jaguars, joining running back Ryan Christopherson, who was taken in the fifth round of the franchise's inaugural draft in 1995 and Chris Prosinski, who was a fourth-rounder in 2011.

Andrew Wingard, another former UW teammate of Muma's, is currently on the Jacksonville roster.

Muma, a two-year starter in Laramie, registered 142 total tackles last fall to rank fourth in the nation. He was third in solo stops with 85. He was named an All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation, Pro Football Focus and the Associated Press after his senior season in Laramie. He also received First Team All-Mountain West honors for the second consecutive year.

Muma was one of just six national finalists for the Butkus Award. They hand that out to college football's top linebacker. For good measure, he also earned a semifinalist nod for the Chuck Bednarik Award. That goes to the nation's best defender.

Muma is known for his sideline-to-sideline speed. Stopping the run was also a strength during his career at Wyoming. According to Pro Football Focus, Muma gave up just one touchdown in pass coverage.

In 2021, Muma picked off a team-high three passes, two of which he returned for touchdowns. He also recovered a fumble and blocked a field-goal attempt. He was the fourth overall pick of this draft for the Jaguars and the second linebacker taken, joining Devin Lloyd of Utah.

Muma is the 10th player drafted since Craig Bohl arrived on campus back in 2014. When he signs with Jacksonville, Muma will be the 12th player in the NFL from UW, joining Josh Allen, Chase Roullier, Tanner Gentry, Jacob Hollister, Austin Fort, Marcus Epps, Carl Granderson, Rico Gafford, Mike Purcell, Tyler Hall, Wilson and Wingard.

Muma was the second Mountain West Conference player off the board in this draft. Colorado State tight end Trey McBride was plucked by Arizona with the 55th pick in the second round.