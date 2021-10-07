What Is The Average Date For Cheyenne’s First Snowfall?

Cheyenne is in line to possibly get some snow next week when a cold front passes through Wyoming.

But October 7--today--is the average first snowfall in Wyoming's Capital City. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Did you know October 7th is the average first day of snowfall for Cheyenne, WY based on our climate records? Check out the picture for some more first snowfall fun facts! Don't forget to check the forecast at weather.gov/CYS for this upcoming week!''