Show us your picks: Week 6

LARAMIE -- Fresno State ... what happened?

The No. 18 team in the country turned the ball over six times last Saturday night on the islands, including a Hugh Nelson II interception at the Hawaii 2-yard line to preserve the 27-24 upset of the Bulldogs.

That's what happened.

We all took the 'Dogs. We all lost.

Same can be said for Boise State. No way the Broncos would lose two straight on the blue, right?

Wrong.

Carson Strong and the Nevada Wolf Pack rolled up 393 yards of total offense and the defense forced three turnovers in a 41-31 win Saturday afternoon inside Albertson's Stadium.

We all took the Broncos. We all lost.

BYU, San Jose State, Air Force and UTSA gave us all a "W," but in the end, it was Kyle Sedar pulling off the ultimate victory.

Here's how we fared after last week's picks:

Kyle Sedar: 10-2

Jen Kost: 9-3

DJ Johnson: 9-3

Jared Newland: 9-3

Mat Murdock: 9-3

Lee Lowrey: 9-3

Cody Tucker: 7-5

Pam Pafford: 6-6

Here's how the yearly standings now look for us regulars:

Johnson: 49-11

Newland: 48-12

Kost: 48-12

Sedar: 48-12

Tucker: 44-16

Murdock: 41-19

I gave serious thought to taking Air Force over Wyoming this week.

Why?

Inconsistencies for the Pokes and structure for the Falcons didn't sound promising. However, I changed my tune for one simple reason -- this Cowboys squad is finding ways to win.

I also believe in Craig Bohl's defense when it comes to facing the vaunted triple-option attack. Plus, UW plays better in Colorado Springs than in most road venues around the Mountain West.

Here are this week's Mountain West games -- and a couple of others -- and the money lines from BetMGM: (Subject to change):

Wyoming (+6) at Air Force

Boise State (+5.5) at No. 10 BYU

San Jose State (+2.5) at Colorado State

New Mexico (+19.5) at No. 25 San Diego State

New Mexico State (+31) at Nevada

No. 6 Oklahoma (-3,5) at No. 21 Texas (In Dallas)

No. 13 Arkansas (+6) at No. 17 Ole Miss

No. 2 Georgia (-15.5) at No. 18 Auburn

No. 4 Penn State (+2) at No. 3 Iowa

No. 9 Michigan (-3.5) at Nebraska

No. 14 Notre Dame (-1) at Virginia Tech

Utah (+3) at USC

This week, in honor of basketball camp opening up (Can you believe that?) we invited former UW great, Jason Straight, to get in on the fun. The point guard from Chicago played in Laramie from 2002-05 and is third all-time in assists with 453. Only Brandon Ewing (471) and Sean Dent (502) have more.

Mike Phillip, unquestionably a huge Pokes fan with plenty of knowledge about football and hoops, also threw his picks into the mix this week, too.

Here's our best bet this week:

