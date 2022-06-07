Trisha Yearwood Named the 2022 CRB Artist Achievement Award Recipient

Trisha Yearwood is adding another accolade to her collection this summer. She's the 2022 recipient of the CRB Artist Achievement Award, an annual tribute presented by the Country Radio Broadcasters, Inc. to an artist whose work has amounted to a significant contribution to the country genre and country radio.

Yearwood's resume is as diverse as it is impressive: Not only is she a decades-spanning country superstar who has recorded many beloved hits within the genre, but she's also a noted philanthropist, the author of several cookbooks and the star of her own Food Network cooking show, Trisha's Southern Kitchen. She has also designed an array of dinnerware, cookware, furniture and rugs, and launched her own collection of pet food and treats.

The country superstar will receive her award on June 30 in Nashville, during the Country Radio Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. She'll be feted with a musical tribute featuring a surprise performer. Tickets to attend the event are available to the general public for $150 per person.

As the newest CRB Artist Achievement Award honoree, Yearwood's in good company. Keith Urban, Rascal Flatts, Vince Gill, George Strait, Randy Travis and the Judds are just some of the stars who've previously received the award.

Speaking of the Judds, Yearwood is one of the many superstar women going on tour with Wynonna Judd this fall as part of the Judds' re-imagined 2022 tour. The show was originally billed as a final tour for the mother and daughter act, but Naomi Judd unexpectedly died by suicide on April 30 at age 76. The lineup has now been reconfigured to include a mega-watt lineup of special guests, including Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Faith Hill, Ashley McBryde and more. The show's original opening act, Martina McBride, is still on the bill.

