There's nothing like spending an afternoon listening to live music under the summer sun. Wait, yes, there is - listening to live music for FREE while enjoying the summer sun. If that sounds like a good time to you, then you'll love what's happening on Wednesdays at the University of Wyoming's Simpson Plaza!

That's right; the Summer Concert Series has returned. The university hosts LIVE music every Wednesday afternoon in June and July (with an exception on June 22 and July 6.) Shows start at 11:45 a.m. and run until 1 p.m. You can also purchase lunch at the concerts for a small fee. So, grab a blanket or lawn chair and get ready for some summer vibes and great tunes!

The concert series kicked off with the Dugan Irby band on June 1. So far, the university has announced three more shows. Here's the upcoming lineup so far:

Kaspen Haley - June 8

Haley is a Casper native who brings a taste of rock, blues, and country together into a unique flavor of music. He has previously opened for country stars Joe Nichols and Dwight Yokum, rock band Jackyl, and other musical acts. For more information on Kaspen Hale at Simpson Plaza, click here.

The Unknowns - July 13

The Unknowns are a Wyoming native "Northern Psychedelic" band. Their music blends rock, funk, blues, and jazz into a medley of unique tunes. For more information on The Unknowns at Simpson Plaza, click here.

Tierney Brynn - July 27

Tierney Brynn is a Colorado native who attended school in Gillette, WY. Her music has grunge and rock roots. She now performs with her bandmates, whom she met while in Gillette. For more information on Tierney Brynn at Simpson Plaza, click here.