Teen Killed After Driver Falls Asleep on I-80 in Wyoming
A Colorado teenager was killed Sunday afternoon after the pickup she was riding in crashed on Interstate 80 in Wyoming, the highway patrol says.
The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. near milepost 227 east of Sinclair.
The patrol says a pickup was headed east when the driver stated he fell asleep, causing him to lose control of the pickup and roll it.
The crash claimed the life of 17-year-old passenger Julie Jackson, who was not properly wearing her seat belt.
The driver was also reportedly injured in the crash, although the patrol didn't say to what extent.
This is the 36th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2022 compared to 38 in 2021, 38 in 2020, 68 in 2019, and 41 in 2018 to date.
