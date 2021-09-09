TikTok is a platform known for featuring short-form video that ranges from comedy bits, fashion highlights, and more recently, the exposure of injustices on the internet. That's what TikTok user @ggarbagefairy was attempting to do when she posted a video of a man lecturing her and her friends at Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins this past weekend.

Over Labor Day Weekend, a man who goes by Logan Dorn (according to his TikTok page linked below and The New York Post) was caught on video bothering several teen girls sunbathing in the warm weather in bikinis, chastising them for what they were wearing in public.

In the video (which you can watch below), Dorn says,

Take young eyes into consideration. They don’t need to see pornography right in front of them. You’re flaunting your stuff [...] You look around and you're the only thing that sticks out.

The girls insist over and over that he needs to leave them alone, but Dorn refuses and continues to speak to the young women, who are filming the whole time. The video, by the way, has since racked up over 2.4 million views.

Dorn's purpose for asking the women to cover up? In the video, he claims that he is speaking on behalf of the will of God.

According to the New York Post, one of several national publications who have since commented on the story, the man has been called out in the comments for pointing out what the young women are wearing but saying nothing to a man in the background wearing a speedo. After the video went viral, Dorn posted a video on his own page defending his actions, saying that it was the Holy Spirit who compelled him to approach the ladies. You can watch that video here: