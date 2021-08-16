UFC Fighter Spoils Carjacker’s Day in Denver

Mean people suck. Like Luke Bryan says, "Most People Are Good" and I truly believe that. I have to remember this for my own sanity, but so many times you see and hear about some folks doing some crazy and downright mean things to others and it breaks my heart and gets me pretty fired up, too.

I remember what my mom and dad always taught me: if it doesn't belong to you, keep your hands to yourself (maybe a few other words mixed in there as well depending on the day) but unfortunately, people like this didn't either get the same lessons or simply have chosen to not take those lessons to heart. The latter seems to be the case here.

According to KDVR, UFC fighter Jordan Williams stopped at a gas station to grab a couple of things inside when a lurking thief thought it would be a good idea to steal Williams' car while it was still running...but that wasn't a very smart choice...

...and neither is leaving your car running while you go inside of a gas station, but in this particular case, the UFC fighter's car has a pretty cool feature on it to stop things like this from happening.

If you're wondering WHY he left is car running, he explained in this Instagram post..

I'd say this would-be car thief got off pretty easy considering who's car he was messing with, because this UFC fighter could have REALLY inflicted some serious pain on this guy and according to Colorado law, it would have been just fine.