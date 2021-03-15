WYDOT Reporting 15- to 20-Mile-Long, 4-Foot-High Drifts on I-80

Most roads in southeast Wyoming will likely remain closed through the day, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Due to winter conditions, Interstate 25 between the Colorado state line and Buffalo and Interstate 80 between Rawlins and the Nebraska state line remain closed. There is also a rolling closure in place on I-80 eastbound between the Utah state line and Rawlins.

WYDOT says crews working to clear snow on I-80 are reporting 15- to 20-mile-long, four-foot-high drifts near Arlington and are having to use heavy equipment to clear four-to-five-foot drifts on the Summit.

As of March 15, at 10 a.m., the estimated reopening time for I-80 is in seven to nine hours.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road closures.