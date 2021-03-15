Major Wyoming Highways Might Not Open Until Late Tuesday
Numerous Wyoming highways may remain closed through early Wednesday as the Cowboy State appears to be getting Round 2 of a weather system that has already left 26 inches of snow on the ground in Casper and crippled one of Wyoming's largest cities.
As of 5:15 p.m. Monday, Interstate 80 remains closed eastbound from Evanston to Rawlins. I-80 is completely closed on from Rawlins to the Nebraska state line. The east-bound closures may last until 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile, other portions of Interstate 80 might not open until 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Interstate 25 remains closed both ways from Casper to Cheyenne. It's closed southbound from Buffalo. Opening times on I-25 vary from as soon as eight to 10 hours to unknown.
View a full list of Wyoming road closures here.
