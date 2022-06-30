BREAKING: Laramie Police Arrest California Man for Murder

Laramie police say they have arrested a 29-year-old California man for murder in connection with a missing person's case.

Lt. Ryan Thompson says officers began investigating the case around 7:43 p.m. Monday and subsequently arrested Hunter O. Fulton for second-degree murder and mutilation of dead bodies.

Police did not say if the victim was Matthew Caggiano, a missing man who on Tuesday they asked their Facebook followers to help locate, but an update posted on their Facebook page minutes before Thursday's announcement of Fulton's arrest said Caggiano had been located.

"No further information will be released due to the active investigation status, and the victim will not be named," Thompson said in an email.

If convicted, Fulton could face 20 years to life in prison.