Footage Released in Cheyenne Arson Investigation

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspected arsonist caught on camera near the scene of a surplus store fire in northeast Cheyenne last week.

According to Laramie County Fire District #2, firefighters were called to The Supply Sergeant at 3415 Ridge Road shortly after 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the front of the building and were able to get the fire under control within minutes.

The sheriff's office on Monday released security camera footage from the store as well as a still picture from a neighboring security camera, and is asking anyone with information to call Sgt. Robert Mosbacher at (307) 633-4877.

