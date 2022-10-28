Brrr! Cheyenne Sees Coldest Morning in 6 Months

The mercury in Cheyenne plummeted to a chilly 20 degrees Friday morning -- the coldest morning since April 25, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

"Several other locations also saw the coldest temps since the spring," the agency said in a Facebook post.

Brrrr! It's a cold morning across the area today. A few locations in the mountains and high elevation valleys dropped into the single digits, with widespread teens to 20s elsewhere.

This morning's coldest temperature, 2 degrees, was recorded 12.8 miles southwest of Encampment.

Albany, Whiskey Park, and a Wyoming Department of Transportation site 14.5 miles southwest of Bosler also recorded single-digit temperatures.

Despite the cold start today, the NWS says temperatures are expected to warm to the low 60s by this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

