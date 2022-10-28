Brrr! Cheyenne Sees Coldest Morning in 6 Months
The mercury in Cheyenne plummeted to a chilly 20 degrees Friday morning -- the coldest morning since April 25, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.
"Several other locations also saw the coldest temps since the spring," the agency said in a Facebook post.
Brrrr! It's a cold morning across the area today. A few locations in the mountains and high elevation valleys dropped into the single digits, with widespread teens to 20s elsewhere.
Cheyenne dropped to 20F, which is the coldest morning since April 25th! Several other locations also saw the coldest temps since the spring. Despite the cold start today, temperatures are expected to warm to near normal this afternoon with sunny skies.
This morning's coldest temperature, 2 degrees, was recorded 12.8 miles southwest of Encampment.
Albany, Whiskey Park, and a Wyoming Department of Transportation site 14.5 miles southwest of Bosler also recorded single-digit temperatures.
Despite the cold start today, the NWS says temperatures are expected to warm to the low 60s by this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
