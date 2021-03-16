Utah People Wake Up to Find a Moose Has Taken Over Neighborhood

When you live in the west, you know that life can change literally overnight. People in a Utah community learned this recently as they woke up to learn their neighborhood had been taken over by a very large visitor.

The Centerville Police Department shared the story of how they had to corral a moose who had come for a visit.

If you're not familiar with Centerville, Utah, it's in a beautiful area near Bountiful. Looking at the map, there's no secret where this moose came from.

Google Maps Satellite View

Get our free mobile app

You would have to guess that the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources would be a fun job to have. You just never know when a neighborhood full of human beings will suddenly be ruled by Bullwinkle. Fortunately in this situation, no people or moose were harmed and this big guy/gal can be returned to moose country up in the mountains.

The Most Dangerous Animals in Colorado + Why They're Dangerous