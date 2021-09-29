Driver Killed in Wyoming Crash May Have Fallen Asleep

A driver who died in a single-vehicle rollover crash east of Rock Springs Tuesday morning may have fallen asleep at the wheel, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near milepost 9.1 on the Interstate 80 Service Road.

The patrol says 29-year-old Salt Lake City, Utah resident Samuel S. Roberts was headed west when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, went off the road, and rolled his SUV approximately four times.

Roberts was wearing his seat belt but died at the scene.

This is the 85th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2021 compared to 100 in 2020, 123 in 2019, and 84 in 2018 to date.