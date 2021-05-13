UW American Heritage Center To Open For Researchers

The University of Wyoming American Heritage Center is now opening on-site access to researchers beginning this month

The University of Wyoming American Heritage Center (AHC) is opening on-site access for researchers beginning this month.

Direct, in-person access to its thousands of historical collections will now be available to researchers in its on-site reading room in two stages:

For the first stage, beginning on Monday, May 17, Wyoming residents can conduct on-site research with a pre-approved appointment.

For the second stage, beginning on Monday, June 14, all researchers can conduct on-site research with a pre-approved appointment.

The AHC has a wide array of collections, from Wyoming and Western history; Hollywood and the history of the entertainment industry; the transcontinental railroad and America’s transportation industries; mineral, coal, and oil extraction; journalism; women’s suffrage; and diversity in the West.

Appointments can be requested on weekdays from 9 am-noon and 1-4 pm. There are limited seats available, and no walk-in research is possible at this time without a pre-approved appointment.

Upcoming UW holiday closures include May 31 and July 5.

To schedule an on-site research appointment, visit the AHC’s online application form, call (307) 766-3756, or email ahcref@uwyo.edu.