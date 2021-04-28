UW Art Museum Event Featuring Student Award Winners

The University of Wyoming Art Museum will be hosting a free gallery walk-through with will feature the student award winners from the 46th annual Juried UW Student Exhibition.

This will take place on Thursday, May 6, from 5:30-7 pm.

The UW Art Museum will offer both in-person and Zoom options for attendees. In-person attendees are asked to follow UW’s social distancing and mask protocols. For information on how to attend via Zoom, please follow the link here.

The gallery walk-through is an opportunity to hear students discuss their artistic motivations and answer visitors’ questions.