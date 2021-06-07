UW Law Library Recognized with Award

The George W. Hopper Law Library in the University of Wyoming’s College of Law has been recognized with the American Association of Law Libraries (AALL) Excellence in Community Engagement Award for a program that was developed to provide legal research training to librarians throughout the state.

The initiative was called “Access to Justice: Legal Research on the Road” and it was developed and administered by Tawnya Plumb, a law librarian and head of collections at the George W. Hopper Law Library.

The goal of the project was to visit each county in Wyoming to work with public librarians, community college librarians, tribal librarians, and community groups for the purpose of providing legal research training.