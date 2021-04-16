UW Professors To Be on PBS Show “American Oz”

Two University of Wyoming faculty members be walking with viewers down the Yellow Brick Road while presenting the life and deeds of author L. Frank Baum’s during “American Oz,” the latest entry in the “American Experience” series that will air on PBS from 8-10 p.m. MDT Monday, April 19.

Susan Aronstein and Kent Drummond, both in the UW Department of English, are two of the narrators for this documentary, which explores the life of Baum, best known as the author of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” which was published in 1900.

Baum created many colorful and memorable characters in his book, from Dorothy to the Tin Man to the Wicked Witch of the West.