UW Symphony Orchestra Performing March 18

The University of Wyoming Symphony Orchestra will be closing its spring semester by performing Mahler's Symphony No. 4 at 7:30 pm on March 18.

To view the free virtual concert, visit the UW Department of Music’s “Upcoming Performances” webpage and scroll down to “Mahler’s 4th.”

Opening the concert will be Igor Stravinsky’s “In Memoriam Dylan Thomas,” which is a setting of Thomas’ poem, “Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night,” followed by the Mahler piece.

Singing the final song for Mahler’s works is UW Department of Music Assistant Lecturer Maureen Boddicker, a soprano. The tenor for the Stravinsky piece is Nathan Snyder, of Greeley, Colo.