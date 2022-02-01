Video Shows Cheyenne Botanic Garden’s Awesome Features

I'm on my third year of living in Cheyenne and this is still something I've yet to check out. After finding this video of all the cool features of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, I really need to pencil in a trip.

A TikTok user captured their trip to the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens this past summer and I really do feel like I'm missing out. They showed tons of features to the location and pointed out that it's FREE to go to.

Now, granted, I don't have children, so this isn't always top of mind for me, but now, I'm going to have to take a trip to see all the sites. It's crazy when you think about fun things in your own town that you never check out until you see someone having fun. It's major FOMO, I get it.

Here's the video that I was mentioning.

It just looks like there's a lot to explore. It also makes me yearn for Summertime because it was clearly during the warmer months. Everything is nice and green.

This should go on a list of places to tour in your own town. What else would make that list? There are plenty of places across town that are pretty underrated for those living here. Maybe that would be a great list to make.

Either way, it's pretty cool to see people from outside our community enjoying different places and aspects of Cheyenne. It's almost like we have several hidden treasures across the city.

