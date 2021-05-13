Want to see some Pokes play live in Denver?

LARAMIE --With 15 former Wyoming players littering NFL rosters, its easier than ever to go see some of your favorites play right down the road in Denver.

For one, two of those guys play for the Broncos. Tight end and Gillette native, Austin Fort, and defensive tackle Mike Purcell are currently on the Denver depth chart.

If that's not reason enough -- plus, let's just assume you're a Broncos fan -- here are a few chances to see some former Pokes in action after the NFL released the schedules of all 32 teams Wednesday night.

Chase Roullier and the Washington Football Team will visit Empower Field at Mile High on Halloween. The big center signed a 4-year, $40.5 million contract last January. He is a staple on the 'Hogs offensive line.

Two weeks later, the Eagles will pay a visit. That means safety Marcus Epps will be in town. The third-year pro registered 46 tackles and two interceptions out of Philadelphia's secondary last fall.

Casper's own Logan Wilson will be in town Dec. 19. The linebacker grew up a Broncos fan, so you know this will be a special one for him. In 12 games during his rookie campaign, Wilson tallied 33 tackles, a sack and two picks.

One came off the right arm of former league MVP Lamar Jackson. The other was snagged from Carson Wentz, a former North Dakota State quarterback that Craig Bohl and UW's new offensive coordinator, Tim Polasek, are very familiar with.

Denver will also face local product Andrew Wingard (Jacksonville). That game is on the road in Week 2.

If the Broncos land quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason, maybe we can begin to pencil in a Denver vs. Buffalo AFC title game? Can you imagine? Josh Allen, Tanner Gentry and Jake Hollister against Fort and Purcell with the Super Bowl on the line.

It's fun to dream, isn't it?