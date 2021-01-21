Watch a Wyoming Dog Throw Himself Down a Snowy Hill

There are a lot of serious things happening in the world right now. This isn't one of them. It's a Wyoming dog who decided to throw himself down a snowy hill like no one is watching.

This happened somewhere in Teton County according to the video description.

If you have or have ever had a Labrador Retriever, you know that they often love to play in the snow. My family had a black lab similar to this one and she couldn't wait until we'd turn her loose to romp in the snow. But, even by crazy black lab standards, this dog takes the snow fun to another level by skiing on his back. Nice.

