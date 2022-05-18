Watch: Laramie High School’s Soccer Teams are Ready for State

For the first time since 2018, both Laramie High School soccer teams are playing in the 4A state tournament.

After missing state last year, the Laramie girls won their first-round regional tournament game and finished fourth last weekend.

The Plainsmen won the conference regular-season title and earned an automatic bid to the state tournament. They took second at the regional tournament last weekend in Cheyenne.

Both teams will match up against Rock Springs in the first round of the 2022 state tournament. Neither team has played the Tigers this season.

Get our free mobile app

The LHS girls are 12-6 this season. Rock Springs enters the match at 12-2-2.

Junior Lexi Lucero and sophomore Chloe Whisenant talked to KOWB’s David Settle about making it to state, the season, playing Rock Springs, and the keys to their success.

The Laramie boys have an overall record of 14-3. The Tigers are 11-6 on the season.

Seniors Christian Smith and Ethan Riffee joined KOWB’s David Settle for a conversation about facing Rock Springs, playing their style of match, and how they’re preparing for the state tournament after last weekend’s regional tournament.

The boys’ match is at 2 p.m. on Thursday from Riske Field at Cheyenne Central High School.

The girls’ match is at 4 p.m. at Cheyenne East’s Okie Blanchard Stadium on Thursday.

It’s a double-elimination tournament, so Laramie will play again on Friday in either the semifinals or a consolation match.