Watch: Laramie High School Track is Prepared for the State Meet

The all-class state track championships are in Casper this weekend, and Laramie High School will be well-represented in the competition.

LHS has 27 student-athletes competing at the 2022 Wyoming High School State Track Championships.

There are 18 boys and nine girls that will be participating over three days of the competition.

As a team, the girls placed sixth at last weekend’s regional championship, while the boys took fifth place.

Laramie has student-athletes that are competing in one event and others in a maximum of four events.

Two of the busier athletes are senior Will McCrea and sophomore Addie Forry. They will be racing in four events on the track, including relays. KOWB’s David Settle spoke to the duo about their approach to competing in four events, any strategy or plan they have, and what it takes to get themselves ready to race their best.

Forry is Laramie’s only returning state champion. She won the open 400 meters as a freshman in 2021 and has the fastest time entering this year’s race.

McCrea is racing in the open 400 meters, as well. He has the fourth-best time in his event.

The state track meet begins with three track events and three field events on Thursday at 3 p.m. It continues on Friday and Saturday at 9 a.m. on both days.