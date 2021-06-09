Mother Nature severely interfered with the Laramie Rangers conference doubleheader at Cheyenne Post Six on Tuesday.

Laramie was in control of game one of the twin bill when a major hailstorm with plenty of lightning stopped play at 6:50 p.m. The Rangers held a 9-0 lead with a runner on first base and two outs in the top of the seventh inning.

Since this is a conference doubleheader, the two teams must finish the first game and then play game two.

After a couple of time changes, the two teams will resume the end of game one at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Powers Field in Cheyenne. Game two will follow shortly after the conclusion of game one.

Laramie (20-9) scored three runs in the second, third, and fourth innings for their lead. Ryan Chamberlain held Post Six in check. He threw only 62 pitches and had allowed only four hits in the shutout when the weather delay started. Due to Pitch Smart rules that American Legion Baseball programs follow, Chamberlain cannot finish pitching in the game today. He is still in line for the win.

KOWB Radio will provide live coverage for the conclusion of the twin bill. The broadcast with David Settle will start at 4:15 p.m. You can listen on the radio (AM 1290), through the KOWB app, online, or through smart speakers.

After the conclusion of today’s Laramie Legion baseball broadcast, KOWB will join the KOA Rockies Radio Network broadcast of the Colorado Rockies at the Miami Marlins, in progress.