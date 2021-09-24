What to Do In Laramie This Weekend

Another weekend has arrived, and there are several events happening around Laramie for you and your family to enjoy!

"Out There: Extrasolar Worlds", University of Wyoming Planetarium, September 25, 2 pm

This film will transport viewers from this world to entirely new and foreign ones. The show features the primitive science fiction of early civilizations, to the future space missions that will observe the Universe in greater-than-ever detail and travel to the surfaces and oceans of moons in our Solar System. Tickets are $5 for the general public, and $3 for UW students, faculty, and staff. More information can be found here.

7th Annual Wyoming Archaeology Fair, Wyoming Territorial Prison, September 25, 10 am-3 pm.

The fair provides unique fun hands-on learning experiences for all ages, including flint knapping, atlatl throwing, pottery making, hide painting, soapstone carving, and more. Attendees will have also have an opportunity to meet local archaeologists, ask questions, find answers, and get "hands-on" with these experts. This event is free to the public. More information can be found here.

Jelm Mountain Run, September 25, 9 am.

The 27th Jelm Mountain Run is presented by High Plains Harriers, with proceeds from the race going to the Albany County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue. More information can be found here.

