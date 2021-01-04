WHD Recommends Radon Testing, Announces Winners of Recent Contest
The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) recently put out a statement asking families to consider testing their homes for radon in order to find out if there are any potentially dangerous health risks.
Radon is an invisible, odorless, tasteless, dangerous, and naturally occurring radioactive gas that is released from the element radium and is found in rocks, soil, and water. This gas can be found in many places, including homes.
An elevated level of radon is considered anything over 4 pCi/L (picocuries per liter of air) and should be fixed.
With this in mind, WDH recently invited students to enter a poster and video contest aimed at highlighting radon information and encouraging testing. Winners include:
Poster Contest Grades 3-6
- 1st Place: Makenzee Sands, 5th grader, Poison Spider School, Casper,
- 2nd Place: Max Valentine, 4th grader, Sunrise Elementary School, Cheyenne
Poster Contest Grades 7-9
- 1st Place: Ivie Schaechterle, 8th grader, independent entry, Rock Springs
- 2nd Place: Chloie Black, 9th grader, Powell High School
Video Contest Grades 9-12
- 1st Place:
- Cassidy Treesh, age 16, Thunder Basin High School, Gillette
- KC Jackson, age 16, Thunder Basin High School, Gillette
- 2nd Place:
- Andrew Bilango, age 17, Riverton Wolverine High School
- 3rd Place:
- Alexis Gallegos, age 17, Campbell County High School, Gillette
- Elizabeth Cryer, age 15, Campbell County High School, Gillette
- Shawna Shupick, age 17, Campbell County High School, Gillette
Most Viewed Video
- Alaina Steveson, Newcastle High School
