WHD Recommends Radon Testing, Announces Winners of Recent Contest

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) recently put out a statement asking families to consider testing their homes for radon in order to find out if there are any potentially dangerous health risks.

Radon is an invisible, odorless, tasteless, dangerous, and naturally occurring radioactive gas that is released from the element radium and is found in rocks, soil, and water. This gas can be found in many places, including homes.

An elevated level of radon is considered anything over 4 pCi/L (picocuries per liter of air) and should be fixed.

With this in mind, WDH recently invited students to enter a poster and video contest aimed at highlighting radon information and encouraging testing. Winners include:

Poster Contest Grades 3-6

1st Place: Makenzee Sands, 5th grader, Poison Spider School, Casper,

2nd Place: Max Valentine, 4th grader, Sunrise Elementary School, Cheyenne

Poster Contest Grades 7-9

1st Place: Ivie Schaechterle, 8th grader, independent entry, Rock Springs

2nd Place: Chloie Black, 9th grader, Powell High School

Video Contest Grades 9-12

1st Place: Cassidy Treesh, age 16, Thunder Basin High School, Gillette KC Jackson, age 16, Thunder Basin High School, Gillette

2nd Place: Andrew Bilango, age 17, Riverton Wolverine High School

3rd Place: Alexis Gallegos, age 17, Campbell County High School, Gillette Elizabeth Cryer, age 15, Campbell County High School, Gillette Shawna Shupick, age 17, Campbell County High School, Gillette



Most Viewed Video

Alaina Steveson, Newcastle High School

