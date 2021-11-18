Next year's ACM Awards will be available to stream internationally. Country fans can now finally answer another pertinent question: when are the 2022 ACM Awards?

The 2022 ACM Awards will stream on Amazon's Prime Video from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The show will take place on Monday, March 7.

Those details represent quite a few changes from past ACM Awards. First, it's in March, not April as has been the case for many years, and it's moved from the MGM Grand Garden Arena to the home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders. The show is also moving from Sunday night to Monday night and from broadcast television (CBS) to a digital streaming partner. The ACMs will "air" exclusively on Prime Video, marking a first for major awards shows. Viewers in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom will be able to get the show.

A shift to Prime Video is new for an awards show, but fans of country music may have experience tuning in by March. Many NFL games have streamed on Amazon Prime during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and there is a significant crossover between fans of country music and football.

The shift also embraces a global audience that for a long time was shut out of major country music events. With festivals including C2C growing in popularity, it's easy to imagine a path to a larger global audience for the ACMs, filling gaps left by dedicated domestic viewers who simply don't want to find the show. Speaking to this point, a press release from the Academy of Country Music notes that Amazon Music's global music brand, Country Heat, has passed 13 billion streams.

A host (or hosts), nominees and performers for the 2022 ACM Awards will be announced in the coming weeks and months. Luke Bryan is the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year.