Wyoming Governor Applauds Suspension Of COVID Shot Mandate

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon is applauding the suspension of President Biden's workplace COVID-19 vaccine mandate, although it's not yet clear whether or not the suspension will be permanent.

The governor yesterday posted the following comments on his Facebook page:

''The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has suspended enforcement of President Biden's vaccine mandate on private companies with 100 or more employees. This is welcome news for Wyoming. We will continue to fight these unlawful federal policies."

OSHA announced the suspension on its website:

"On November 12, 2021, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted a motion to stay OSHA's COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard, published on November 5, 2021 (86 Fed. Reg. 61402) ("ETS"). The court ordered that OSHA "take no steps to implement or enforce" the ETS "until further court order." While OSHA remains confident in its authority to protect workers in emergencies, OSHA has suspended activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the ETS pending future developments in the litigation."

Gordon has previously said that while he thinks people should be vaccinated, he is opposed to the federal mandate. The Wyoming Legislature recently held a special session devoted to opposing the mandate.

But lawmakers ended up passing only one bill on the subject. Some lawmakers, including members of the Wyoming House Freedom Caucus, felt the session fell far short of expectations.

The mandate would require that companies with over 100 employees require workers to either be vaccinated against the virus or submit weekly negative test results for COVID-19. The court stay of the mandate does not mean that it won't eventually go into effect, but it does put the matter on hold for now until the courts issue a final verdict on the legal issues involved.