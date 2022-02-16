Needs Inc. Food Pantry is an incredibly awesome resource for those that need assistance in Cheyenne. It's not just me saying this as someone who loves to work with the organization and appreciates everything they do for Laramie County and their mission to the community. No, not just me, not my boss, either. You can actually see what they're doing by the numbers.

Yesterday, Needs Inc. Food Pantry sent out their numbers for 2021, and you can see for yourself, they're doing A LOT for our community.

We all know that 2020 was a year that people really needed a hand up from getting knocked around and down for what felt like the longest year of our lives. 2021 was better, the level of need went down some, but people were still hurting. It takes more than a year to rebound from financial/domestic disasters.

That's why I love what Needs Inc. Food Pantry does. They're a place for those that need help. They want to make sure people can get meals, buy affordable clothes and even be able to have a nice meal during the holidays. That's the type of service, kindness, and community we all need to strive for.

Luckily, according to the numbers, Cheyenne and Laramie county REALLY care. Check out what Needs Inc. Food Pantry released in their annual announcement.

These are great numbers to show their service to our community. Executive Director, Taylor Albert looks to 2022, “Needs Inc is celebrating 50 years of feeding Laramie County this year. We will continue to serve this community because of the generosity of our donors and volunteers."

Don't forget you can help Needs Inc. by donating items or your time. You can also help with their fundraisers. Don't forget about their Firecracker 5k this Summer, that's a huge way to help. So go ahead and start stretching and work on your 40 time. It'll help you and Needs Inc.

