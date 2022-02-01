Why Can’t We Be Friends? War Sets Date At The Lincoln In Cheyenne

War, what is it good for? Absolutely everything, when you're looking for awesome live music in Downtown Cheyenne! Mark your calendars for April 15th to see this legendary band that plays, probably 20 songs that you know.

Honestly, all I can think of is the episode of Boy Meets World where they keep singing "War" on karaoke.

While they didn’t actually sing War, I feel like it’s one of those things where they should have. But, still, that was a great scene and is always top of mind for me.

The Lincoln announced this show yesterday and tickets for the April show will go on sale this Friday, February 4th at 10 am.

Do you remember all their hits? "War", "Why Can't We Be Friends", "Cisco Kid" and "Low Rider" just to name a few. I'm pretty sure when you head to Downtown Cheyenne in April to watch this show, you'll be singing along from the opening note until security is telling you the show is over.

Here's the post from The Lincoln with some more details if you're looking for them.

What do you think? Are you pumped for more live music in 2022? I know I am. This will be a great lead-in to more going on downtown as April is kind of a gateway month to get us to warmer weather and summer concerts.

If you're interested in learning more about the show and the concert, you can check out The Lincoln's webpage here. They have a lot coming up, so get ready!

