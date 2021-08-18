Win Tickets to See Wynonna Judd with the Y95 Country App!

Wynonna Judd is performing on Thursday, August 26th at the Mishawaka Amphitheatre in Bellvue, CO and Y95 has your exclusive chance to win through the Y95 Country App!

The lineup for the show is billed as Wynonna Judd with her band The Big Noise as they will headline. The Sugar Britches will open the night onstage.

All you have to do is download the Y95 Country app, and then starting Thursday, August 19th and all the way through Monday, August 23rd, you'll randomly be sent notifications through the app each day that will contain a code word. When you get that code word, go and enter it below:

We'll notify the winners on Tuesday, August 24th as their tickets for the show will be available at will-call on the night of the show at the Mishawaka Amphitheatre!

In the meantime, be sure to have the Y95 Country app downloaded for your chance to win tickets to see Wynonna Judd on Thursday, August 26th at the Mishawaka Amphitheatre in Bellvue, CO!

