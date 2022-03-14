Winds Of 65+ MPH Possible In SE Wyoming Starting Tonight

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for areas of southeast Wyoming starting this evening.

The agency posted this statement on its' website:

A High Wind Warning in effect for the Arlington/Elk Mountain area on Interstate 80, between mile markers 240 and 290 from 6 PM this afternoon through Midnight Tuesday. A High Wind Warning is also in effect for Bordeaux on Interstate 25 (mile marker 71) as well for the same timeframe, though winds may take a little longer to get cranking up there. Westerly wind gusts in excess of 65 mph likely in the warned areas, strongest winds likely Tuesday morning. Those towing camper trailers and truckers with light loads will see a high risk for blowoffs or blow overs. Follow WYDOT's Road Condition Report at wyoroad.info/pls/Browse/WRR.STATIC5?SelectedDistrict=1 for latest road conditions across southeast Wyoming. Be safe!