WYDOT: Blowing Snow Could Be Major Issue on I-80 Summit Friday

Blowing snow could be a major issue on Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie tomorrow, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

DayWeather meteorologist Don Watzel says I-80 from Walcott Junction to just east of Cheyenne will see wind gusts in the 55 to 70 mph range starting tonight and continuing through the day on Friday.

"That's going to lead to additional issues besides blow over risks for light and high-profile vehicles," Watzel said in a video posted on WYDOT's Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

"The I-80 Summit between Laramie and Cheyenne got about four to five inches of snow last night, and with it falling recently and still resting lightly on the roads and the ditches and whatnot, we could see some high impacts due to blowing snow on the Summit and Buford," he added.

Watzel says 55 to 70 mph gusts will also be an issue along Interstate 25 from the Colorado state line up to just south of Douglas.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions.