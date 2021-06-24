Wyoming Boys Team Set for National HS Finals Rodeo [VIDEO]

One of the great things about Wyoming high school rodeo is the wide variety of towns and cities represented by the top four finishers in each event. Rounding out a look at rough-stock cowboys the young men moving on to the national finals in Lincoln next month bronc riding include Jase Longwell (all-around cowboy) from Thermopolis, Cian Ahern out of Wyarno, Laramie’s Kayson Dory, and Jake Schlattman from Greybull. The top four high school bull riders are Brody Hasenack from Jackson, Newcastle’s Kacy Jones, Brodie Bates from Riverton, and Colton Coffman from Lusk. Dory secured his national finals qualification with a 78-point finish in the state finals championship round at Douglas where bull rider Hasenack maintained his #1 standing aboard bulls.

Get our free mobile app